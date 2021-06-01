Women’s Open head to San Francisco, PGA Tour at Jack’s place

Olympic Club in San Francisco is hosting another U.S. Open, and this time it’s for the women. The U.S. Women’s Open returns to California for only the fourth time. This will be on the first course that previously has hosted a men’s U.S. Open. A Lim Kim of South Korea is the defending champion. Last year she became the second straight player to make the U.S. Women’s Open her first LPGA Tour title. The PGA Tour is at the Memorial as the U.S. Open nears. The tournament Jack Nicklaus built has seven of the top 10 players in the world in the field.