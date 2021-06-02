African Union suspends Mali after coup, threatens sanctions

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The African Union has suspended Mali following last week’s coup, which marked the second military power grab in only nine months. In a statement late Tuesday, the AU also threatened sanctions and warned the military to not interfere in politics. The move comes days after the regional bloc known as ECOWAS also suspended Mali. Junta leader Col. Assimi Goita says he is now interim president after he deposed the civilian president and prime minister last week. But the military strongman says elections will still go forward next year as planned.