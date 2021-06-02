Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces run for another term

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is running for another full term as governor. The 76-year-old Republican made the announcement in a video message released by her campaign. She emphasized her administration’s investment in infrastructure, job creation, the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its low unemployment rate. Ivy had been lieutenant governor when she succeeded Gov. Robert Bentley in 2017 after his sudden resignation. Bentley faced an impeachment investigation partly centered on his relationship with an aide. Ivey won a full term in 2018.