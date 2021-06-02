All Abilities Trane Park opens in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The All Abilities Trane Park hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

The park is designed to be fun and accessible for everyone in the community from toddlers to seniors. It provides a safe environment for those with cognitive, sensory, or physical challenges, but it is for anyone and everyone in the community.

Occupational Therapist Katie Bakke got involved about five years ago. She said not only is a park like this nice to have in the community, but it is also so important.

"With the creation of this project we came to understand that there was a lot of beautiful and amazing parks in this area but none quite met the needs of individuals with a variety of disabilities and so we really wanted to find a common space within the community that allowed families to come together, individuals of all ages to be able to really enjoy the outdoors," said Bakke.

The park is the first of its kind in the region, and those involved are thrilled for it to open after years of planning and hard work.