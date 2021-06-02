Bill Miller to open Moon Tunes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - He lives in Nashville but every year for more than a decade, Bill Miller has returned to La Crosse to perform the first Moon Tunes show of the year.

That performance is even more special this year because it's also the first show since the pandemic canceled last year's event.

And it's the first show on the new bandstand in Riverside Park.

For Bill, it's also an opportunity to spend some time in the city where he began his musical career that has resulted in three Grammy Awards.

It's also an opportunity to return to the city he calls home.

Bill Miller and Friends will open the 2021 season of Moon Tunes Thursday, June 3.

The show begins at 5:30 PM.

It also features a performance from TUGG with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.