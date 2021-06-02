David Diop wins International Booker Prize with WWI story

LONDON (AP) — A harrowing but poetic tale of comradeship, colonialism and the horrors of war has won the International Booker Prize for fiction. “At Night All Blood is Black” by French writer David Diop beat five other finalists to take the 50,000-pound ($70,000) prize, which is open to fiction in any language that has been translated into English. The novel is narrated by a Senegalese soldier fighting for France during World War I, and charts his descent into madness on the battlefield. British author Lucy Hughes-Hallett, who chaired the judging panel, said it was a “hypnotically compelling” book that would leave readers changed. The prize money will be split between the winning author and his translator, Anna Moschovakis.