Ex-officer pleads guilty in connection with fatal drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a 2019 drug raid that killed both homeowners. The Houston Chronicle reports Steven Bryant pleaded guilty Tuesday, admitting he lied and obstructed the resulting investigation in the raid. His plea was the first time a law enforcement officer connected to the case has pleaded guilty or been convicted in connection with the raid. Bryant was charged last August on allegations of providing false information about the drug deal that led to the raid, and which ended in gunfire that also left five police officers injured.