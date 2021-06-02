Heat and humidity ramp up.

Isolated showers late…

Upper 70s to lower 80s graced the Coulee Region as we approach the summer season. A weak weather system may trigger an isolated shower or two, but most folks will be dry!

Beautiful Thursday…

Expect partly cloudy skies on your Thursday with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s. There will be a slight chance of a shower for Thursday evening, but they shouldn’t be widespread or amount to much.

Sunny weekend weather starts early…

Sunny skies and continued heating will move in for Friday and last through the weekend. Very hot and humid high temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s. You’ll want to stay hydrated and take it slow with the relatively extreme early season hot spell.

Hot weather leads to t-storms for next week…

After a slight chance of t-storms on Monday, our probability of rain will increase, but we will certain have to monitor for any risk of severe t-storms with hail, high winds and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint an exact threat to the Upper Midwest.

Pollen Forecast…

Pine and other tree pollen counts are expect to decline quickly, but grass pollens will continue to ramp up a bit over the next several days.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden