McIntosh named Wisconsin director of athletics

MADISON (WKOW) - Former Wisconsin Badger offensive lineman Chris McIntosh was officially named the next director of athletics on Wednesday.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the decision in a press release Wednesday morning.

"Chris is a natural leader who loves the Badgers and cares about our student-athletes," says Blank. "He is uniquely positioned to continue our proud traditions of success on and off the field and doing things 'the right way.' Chris will build upon those traditions and has a strong vision for leading the program during a time of change in college athletics."

McIntosh joined the athletic department in 2014 as associate athletic director for business development. He was most recently the deputy athletic director.

Since 2017, McIntosh has overseen day-to-day operations of the athletic department, student-athlete recruitment, business development, human resources and strategic planning.

"I owe so much to the University of Wisconsin, and I'm deeply honored to be able to succeed Barry Alvarez," says the first-generation college graduate from Pewaukee, Wis. "We will build upon our legacy of success on the field of competition and support our student-athletes in the classroom, on campus and after college."

McIntosh captained the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl teams. He was an NCAA all-american in 1999 and was the 22nd pick in the 2000 NFL draft.

The new hire is expected to be formally introduced Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.