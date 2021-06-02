Migrants are warned of smuggling risks on California border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a boat that fell apart and killed three people off the San Diego coast last month is evidence of a growing number of deaths in migrant smuggling attempts along California’s border with Mexico. Antonio Hurtado pleaded not guilty Tuesday to smuggling charges, weeks after a cabin cruiser he allegedly captained smashed on the rocky shore with more than 30 people aboard. Exactly two months earlier, 13 Mexican and Guatemalan citizens in an overloaded SUV were killed when struck by a tractor-trailer in the remote desert community of Holtville.