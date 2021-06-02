Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - A rural Trempealeau County man is dead after he hit a deer while riding a motorcycle Tuesday night.

The man, identified as 74-year-old Gary W. Heath, of the Town of Hale, was heading north on County Road O shortly before 9 p.m. when he struck a deer.

Heath, who the sheriff's office said was not wearing a helmet, lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

Heath later died from his injuries.

