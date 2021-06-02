Ohio ready to announce 2nd Vax-a-Million incentive winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is ready to announce the next winners of its vaccine lottery incentive, including an adult who will take home $1 million and a child who will receive a full college scholarship. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Vax-a-Million program May 12 to renew interest in getting a coronavirus vaccine. Governors in several states have since put similar lottery incentives in place. More than 3.2 million Ohioans have now entered their names for a shot at the $1 million, and more than 133,000 children have entered for the scholarship, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books.