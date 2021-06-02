Onalaska holds on to defeat Aquinas, 10-8

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a battle between MVC teams in Spring baseball action. Aquinas hosted Onalaska at Holy Seminary Field on Wednesday evening.

Onalaska delivered Aquinas their only loss earlier this season.

Onalaska jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead over Aquinas after two and a half innings. A 2-RBI double from Griffin Schultz highlighted the Hilltopper run.

Then Calvin Hargrove provided a spark for the Blugold offense. Hargrove hit an RBI single to chip away at the lead and then tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth.

In the sixth, Onalaska's Bryce Hoeft broke the tie with an RBI single up the middle. The Hilltoppers added another run in the seventh to seal it.

Hilltoppers hold off the Blugold rally and win, 10-8. Onalaska is the only team to beat Aquinas this season, they have now done it twice.

Onalaska scored 10 runs on 14 hits with 3 errors. August Brandt had a solo home run in the fourth. Bryce Hoeft drove in the go-ahead run.

Aquinas scored 8 runs on 10 hits with 5 errors. The Blugolds left 13 runners on base. Jared Everson had a solo home run in the first. Calvin Hargrove had 3 hits with 2 RBIs.