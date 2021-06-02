Organizers excited to start Moon Tunes summer concert series at new bandshell

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Moon Tunes organizers expect a big crowd at the summer concert series debut on Thursday in the new bandshell at Riverside Park.

Valley View Rotary Moon Tunes co-founder Terry Bauer predicted that 4,000 people might show up to Moon Tunes on Thursday.

MORE: Bill Miller to open Moon Tunes

"The buzz has been pretty strong," Bauer said. "It was not happy times for us to have to cancel every concert last summer."

Not everyone was thrilled with funding the new bandshell plus they had to pause the majority of its activities during the pandemic.

"There were a couple of nay-sayers who really did not believe in the project, design, and the concept," Riverside Park Band Shell co-chair Dave Clements said. "To overcome that negativity and to be able to show what we've done is really probably one of the most successfull feelings I've had in my career and that spans forty plus years."

Clements said he helped build something that goes beyond his career.

"To know that this facility behind us will be here for 50, 75 or 100 years is pretty cool," he said.

Find more news about people doing good in the community here.

Weber Health Group will attend Moon Tunes events to give out COVID-19 vaccines for anyone interested in keeping summer events safe.