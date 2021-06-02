Cell phone tower by Riverside Park entrance gets nixed by city boards

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The city is pushing back against a proposed small cell phone tower by the entrance to Riverside Park.

Verizon Wireless filed permits with the city for the installation of the tower on top of one of the lamp posts near Front and State Streets at the entrance to the park.

Last month, the city's Board of Park Commissioners denied the tower request. In the Board of Public Works agenda for June 1, it shows the park board recommended moving the tower to one of the nearby high-rise buildings by the park/downtown area.

During the BPW meeting on Tuesday, a motion was approved by the board to have the public works staff meet with Verizon to identify a new location for the tower. The motion requested the department report back to the board at their June 14 meeting.