Report: Oversight lapses at impaired pathologist’s hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector general’s report says an Arkansas veterans hospital missed the errors of a pathologist who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter while working impaired due to its poor oversight. The report by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs inspector general cited lapses at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, where Robert Morris Levy worked. Levy last year pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of a patient he misdiagnosed. Levy was fired from the facility in April 2018 and officials found more than 3,000 errors or missed diagnoses dating back to 2005.