Restaurant owner celebrates birthday with 510-foot-long cheesesteak

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (CNN) -- A south Philadelphia restaurant owner celebrated his birthday and a return from lockdown in a delicious and very 'Philly' way- with a 510-foot long.

Rene Kobeitri, owner of Rim Cafe, invited local chefs to help create a record-breaking cheesesteak.

They're calling it the longest Philly cheesesteak in the world, breaking the previous record of 480 feet.

It took five hundred pounds of meat and two hours to prepare the sandwich, which shut down three blocks. And the giant sub didn't last long. Kobeitri says people gobbled it up in less than an hour.