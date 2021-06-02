Skip to Content

Restaurant owner celebrates birthday with 510-foot-long cheesesteak

8:00 am News 19 Daybreak
510 FT CHEESESTEAK
CNN
510 FT CHEESESTEAK
CNN
510 FT CHEESESTEAK
CNN
510 FT CHEESESTEAK
CNN
Rene Kobeitri with local chefs
510 FT CHEESESTEAK
CNN
510 FT CHEESESTEAK
CNN

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (CNN) -- A south Philadelphia restaurant owner celebrated his birthday and a return from lockdown in a delicious and very 'Philly' way- with a 510-foot long.

Rene Kobeitri, owner of Rim Cafe, invited local chefs to help create a record-breaking cheesesteak.

They're calling it the longest Philly cheesesteak in the world, breaking the previous record of 480 feet.

It took five hundred pounds of meat and two hours to prepare the sandwich, which shut down three blocks. And the giant sub didn't last long. Kobeitri says people gobbled it up in less than an hour.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

More Stories

Skip to content