Sioux City man pleads to lesser charge in shooting death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old Sioux City man pleaded guilty to a lesser charge arising from a shooting death at a New Year’s Eve party. Anthony Bauer pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder after he admitted that he and others fired several shots into a home where people were gathered for a New Year’s Eve party. Eighteen-year-old Mia Kritis was killed and three others were injured. Bauer was originally charged with first-degree murder. Under the plea deal, he would be required to serve 35 years of a 50-year sentence before he is eligible for parole. Two brothers, Christopher and Carlos Morales, have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case.