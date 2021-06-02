Summer warmth continues to build with spotty showers

Out the door this morning, it’s a mild start to the day in the 50s under clear and calm skies. The sunshine will quickly bring temperatures back to the 80s. Humidity continues to stay on the lower side today, but we do expect that to return.

In terms of moisture return, a few rain chances work into the forecast. Weak passages could bring a light rain event over the next couple of days. Rain chances will arrive in the evening with development staying very isolated. These showers will not bring much measurable (if any at all) rainfall today or tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be another sunny, warm, but not too humid day as highs start to get closer to the 90-degree mark.

The weekend forecast is all about summer weather. Temperatures leap into the 90s ALL weekend with a return of humidity. Sunshine will be abundant so make sure to wear that sunblock, drink plenty of water, and take breaks out of the sunshine.

As for the next significant rain event, this looks to arrive next week. So, you’ll have to get out to the gardens over the weekend to keep them replenished.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett