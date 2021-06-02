Suspect sought after woman, 3 children slain in Indiana home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Three children and a woman have been found slain in a Fort Wayne home, and police are asking for the public’s help finding a man they call the suspect in the killings. Fort Wayne police said 21-year-old Cohen Bennet Hancz-Barron was last seen driving a stolen pickup truck and is “considered armed and dangerous.” Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb calls the scene in the home “gruesome.” Webb says the children were very young and the slayings likely occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday. He says Hancz-Barron knew the woman and the three children, but police do not know what his relationship was to the four victims.