Teen says coaches forced him to eat pork despite beliefs

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Eight football coaches at an Ohio high school have been suspended from their coaching duties after a player said he was forced to eat pork in violation of his religious beliefs. The Canton Repository reports an attorney for the 17-year-old student said Tuesday he intends to file a lawsuit against the Canton City School District for what occurred May 24. Attorney Ed Gilbert said the teen was forced by Canton McKinley head football coach Marcus Wattley to eat a pepperoni pizza for missing a voluntary strength and conditioning session. Canton schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert declined to discuss the teen’s allegations.