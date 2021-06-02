Hilltoppers claim Regional title in a tight battle

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) The Onalaksa boys golf team captured the Div. 1 Regional Championship Wednesday but shooting a team total of 327 at the La Crosse Country Club.

MVC rivals Holmen (331) and Tomah (333) were close behind.

All three will advance to next weeks Sectional Tournament.

Holmen's Sam Evenson captured the individual title with a 4-over par 76.

Tomah's Hunter Neumann was second with a 79.

Onalaska's Max Breiling and Ethan Kramer along with Tomah's Jack Christen tied for third with 80s.

Logan/Central's Kaleb Lycke qualified for Sectionals as an individual with an 83.