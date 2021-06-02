Too Hot to Handle – Ways to Safely Beat the Summer Heat

LA CROSSE, Wis.(WXOW)- How can you safely beat the summer heat and make sure you and your family are safe?

With temperatures soaring into the 90's in the coming weeks it is always important to remember the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

According to Gundersen Health System, the signs and symptoms of heat stroke include:

High body temperature (103° or higher) or hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache, dizziness, or nausea

Confusion or Losing consciousness (passing out)

The symptoms and signs of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, or fainting (passing out)

Depending on the signs and symptoms for both, individuals will have to respond in various ways including calling 9-1-1, using cool cloths, or even moving the individual to a cooler location.

In addition to those tips, Dr Megan Anderson an injury prevention specialist with Gundersen in La Crosse offered some tips to help prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"So if your going to be exercising or doing any you know strenuous yard work or activities outside to really try to get those done early in the day or later in the day when it's not as hot, avoiding those really hot times in the middle of the day. Make sure you drink extra fluids like water or sports drinks and then staying inside or getting to shade or air conditioning in the hottest parts of the day."

