Trial in former NBA player’s killing set for January 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has set a new trial date for a man charged with conspiring with the ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright to kill the former NBA player nearly 11 years ago in Memphis. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee told Billy Ray Turner on Wednesday that his trial on first-degree murder and conspiracy charges is scheduled to begin Jan. 31. Turner’s trial date had been set for October 2020, but it was postponed after the Tennessee Supreme Court suspended trials last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s high court has allowed trials to resume. Turner has pleaded not guilty.