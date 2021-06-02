United Way to host “Food Truck Fandango” as fundraiser

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Great Rivers United Way partnered with five local food trucks for a fundraiser on Thursday, June 3.

The event is at First Presbyterian Church on 233 West Ave., in La Crosse. From 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., individuals can purchase food from food trucks to support the trucks and United Way's local efforts.

Apothik Food Truck, Big Mama's Gyros, Dippin' Dots, Iguana's Mexican Street Café, and Stumpy's Concessions are at the event.

United Way is reimbursing the food trucks for each purchase, around $9 per meal, in an effort to support the businesses while fundraising for its programs.

"It's kind of a win-win in this regard, we are not asking the vendors to make a donation. It's the patrons who go above and beyond that to make a donation to United Way," said Julie Nelson, Community Engagement Coordinator at Great Rivers United Way.

Tickets can be purchased before the day of the event for $13. On day of the event, ticket prices increase to $15.

Information on ticket purchasing, as well as menus, can be found here: https://app.mobilecause.com/e/uPEL0w?vid=jd5i9