US blacklists six Bulgarian public officials, businessmen

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The U.S. government has sanctioned six Bulgarian public officials and businessmen for their “extensive” roles in corruption, as well as their networks encompassing 64 entities. The sanctions imposed on the people and companies effectively prevent them from accessing the U.S. financial system, freeze any of their U.S. assets and bar Americans from dealing with them. European Union member Bulgaria has repeatedly been reprimanded by Brussels for the lack of efforts to effectively fight corruption, and the Transparency International watchdog has declared it the most corrupt country in the EU.