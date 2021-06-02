Viroqua man killed in motorcycle accident

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Viroqua man has died in a motorcycle crash near Genoa.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that Nicholas Miller, 40, was headed south on County Road O in the Town of Harmony Monday evening around 7:19 p.m.

The motorcycle went off the road and hit an electrical pole according to the sheriff's office.

The accident is still under investigation by the sheriff's office and Vernon County Coroner's Office.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said it is the fourth fatality in 2021.