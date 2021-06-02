Volkswagen tests electric cars, transit apps on Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — German carmaker Volkswagen has launched a five-year project on the small Greek island of Astypalea to test the adoption of electric vehicles in areas switching to sustainable energy generation. The 20-million-euro ($24.4 million) initiative will receive financial support from the Greek government. It will offer residents purchasing incentives to swap conventional vehicles for electric cars and scooters. It will also test ride-share applications and public transport models driven by customer demand instead of using fixed schedules and routes.