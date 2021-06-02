West Virginia governor sues bank in latest twist for his biz

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his companies are suing another bank lender. The Republican governor’s coal and hospitality businesses filed a lawsuit on Monday against Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust over claims of deception. It is the latest trouble for Justice’s business empire after he revealed he is personally liable for $700 million in loans to a separate lender. In the latest lawsuit, Justice’s companies seek $421 million in damages from Carter Bank over deceptive practices. Justice says new leadership that took over Carter Bank after the death of its founder in 2017 were hostile and engaged in bad faith.