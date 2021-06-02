WisCorps Mayor’s Crew accepting basic home repair jobs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Applications are now accepted from homeowners in La Crosse who need help with basic home repairs.

The WisCorps Mayor's Crew is available to do the work for people who are elderly, low income, or have a disability that prevents them from doing the work themselves.

The work is free, but they do ask homeowners to provide any supplies such as paint, nails, and plants to complete the work. Crews are providing their own tools.

Here's a list of the types of projects they're available to do:

Repairing fences

Fixing loose hand railings

Overgrown landscaping

Light painting

Mailboxes

Pruning trees (no hazards)

Caulking windows

Door repair

Missing or loose siding

Heavy moving (150 lbs. or less)

Light bulb replacement

Window washing (1st story)

Anyone looking for those kinds of repairs is asked to fill out the application form found here.

For questions, you can call 608-799-8966.