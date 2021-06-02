WisCorps Mayor’s Crew accepting basic home repair jobs
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Applications are now accepted from homeowners in La Crosse who need help with basic home repairs.
The WisCorps Mayor's Crew is available to do the work for people who are elderly, low income, or have a disability that prevents them from doing the work themselves.
The work is free, but they do ask homeowners to provide any supplies such as paint, nails, and plants to complete the work. Crews are providing their own tools.
Here's a list of the types of projects they're available to do:
- Repairing fences
- Fixing loose hand railings
- Overgrown landscaping
- Light painting
- Mailboxes
- Pruning trees (no hazards)
- Caulking windows
- Door repair
- Missing or loose siding
- Heavy moving (150 lbs. or less)
- Light bulb replacement
- Window washing (1st story)
Anyone looking for those kinds of repairs is asked to fill out the application form found here.
For questions, you can call 608-799-8966.