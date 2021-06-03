Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The Bidens are celebrating the first lady’s 70th birthday with a leisurely bike ride. President Joe Biden and Jill Biden cycled the paved Cape Henlopen State Park trail near their Delaware beach home on Thursday. Well-wishers hooted and greeted the first lady with cheers and birthday greetings as they arrived at the trailhead near Gordons Pond beach. A smaller group sang “Happy Birthday” to her as she and the president finished up their ride on the 5.2-mile trail. Jill Biden smiled and shouted, “Thanks!” A spokesperson for the first lady said she is having a “quiet” birthday. No family or friends are expected to join them.