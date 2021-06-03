Down to their last strike, West Salem defeats Arcadia 3-2

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a critical, conference matchup between West Salem and Arcadia in the closing weeks of the regular season.

Arcadia's Alex Madden was outstanding on the mound for the Raiders. He held the Panthers scoreless for the first half of the game. Madden finished with 8 Ks.

West Salem stayed in the game when Arcadia could have put them away. Zach Hutchinson scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to make it a one run game.

Then in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded, Brett McConkey hit a soft grounder to the third baseman. The ball was thrown away on the play. The Panthers score the tying and winning runs to win.

Walk-Off West Salem strikes again! Panthers defeat Raiders, 3-2.

West Salem clinches a share of the Coulee Conference Title.