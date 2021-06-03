Dunkin’ Donuts, Salvation Army partner to celebrate National Donut Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On June 4, Dunkin' Donuts and Salvation Army celebrate National Donut Day through a donut giveaway.

The origins of National Donut Day date back to the years of World War I. Volunteers from the Salvation Army traveled to the front lines to raise spirits of the soldiers fighting the war through donuts.

In celebration of this tradition, the Salvation Army will attend the giveaway from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. The giveaway for Dunkin' Donuts lasts all day.

Accompanied by the iconic Red Kettles, the Salvation Army's spirit around the event resembles a "Christmas in June."

"We'll be out there with kettles and bells, so just kind of an exciting way to spread the news about Salvation Army Donut Day as well as out Make-A-House-A-Home Fund." said Hope Hickman, Community Relations Specialist of Salvation Army La Crosse.

Anyone who stops by the giveaway receives a classic donut with a purchase of a beverage.

Additionally, the Salvation Army will be accepting donations for their Make-a-House-a-Home Fund. Donations to that fund are currently matched by an anonymous donor.