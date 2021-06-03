Earthquake at underwater Hawaii volcano shakes Big Island

HONOLULU (AP) — An earthquake at an active deep sea volcano off Hawaii shook the Big Island but didn’t appear to have any impact on nearby active volcanoes. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the magnitude-4.0 quake Wednesday night was located under Loihi seamount, about 20 miles southwest of the Big Island, at a depth of 7 miles. USGS officials said moderate shaking could be felt across the Big Island but at that intensity no significant damage was expected. The earthquake did not generate a tsunami and had no apparent effect on nearby Kilauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes.