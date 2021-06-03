Federal agency: Nevada flower near mine should be protected

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials say a rare wildflower that grows only in Nevada’s desert where an Australian mining company wants to dig for lithium should be protected under the Endangered Species Act. The Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it intends to propose listing Tiehm’s buckwheat as a threatened or endangered species. The conclusion that protection is warranted comes in a court-ordered finding on the agency’s overdue review of a petition conservationists filed in October 2019. Environmentalists say the flower is on the brink of extinction and the listing would prevent the mine’s construction halfway between Reno and Las Vegas. Ioneer Ltd. insists the flower can co-exist with the mine.