Florida children’s home pauses taking ‘at-risk’ kids

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida children’s home that two children ran away from before engaging sheriff’s deputies in a gun battle this week will stop accepting “at-risk” children. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says the 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy left the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home on Tuesday. He says they broke into a house, found weapons and ammunition and began firing on deputies. Deputies finally returned fire and wounded the girl. Chitwood had strong words for Florida’s juvenile justice system. Officials at the home on Wednesday say they don’t have the capabilities of taking care of at-risk children.