Habitat for Humanity needs more investments and volunteer builders to increase affordable housing in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - People who need financial help to build a home through Habitat for Humanity are looking for affordable housing--not a free handout.

"Habitat homeowners help with the work and they pay for the building," Winona-Fillmore Habitat for Humanity executive director Amanda Hedlund said. "There is no free house with Habitat because this program is a hand-up not a handout."

Hedlund said housing is affordable when it costs less than 30 percent of a family's gross monthly income.

"When you don't have to make choices between eating and putting a roof over your family's head," Hedlund said. "People who live here, many of them are cost burdened paying more than they can afford just to be close to employment options so it's hard on people who have such a shortage of choice."

Habitat for Humanity partnered with Minnesota State College Southeast to build a house for one Winona family.

"Everything you see here was done by my students so that's a really cool part of the program to be able to see something from the ground up," MSC construction technologies instructor Jon Powell said. "The really cool part about construction is you can physically see what you do at the end of the day if you're building walls, or sheeting walls, or pouring concrete you can actually physically see the transformation at the end of the day."

Powell plans to have their current house project complete by Christmas.

Next, Habitat for Humanity wants to find more community members to volunteer and invest in their program to build one rural home each year.

People can donate or volunteer at Habitat's website linked here.