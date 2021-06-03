Hot and Humid Weather on Tap

Isolated Shower or T-Storm late…

Partly Cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s was the case today across the Coulee Region. A weak weather system may trigger an isolated shower or two, but most of us will stay dry.

A Hot and Humid Start to The Weekend

Sunshine and humidity will be the story for Friday and that will last through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. You’ll want to stay hydrated and take it slow with the relatively extreme early season hot spell.

T-Storms Return Next Week

After a slight chance of t-storms on Monday, our probability of rain will increase, but we will certain have to monitor for any risk of severe t-storms with hail, high winds and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint an exact threat to the Upper Midwest.

Pollen Forecast…

Pine and other tree pollen counts are expect to decline quickly, but grass pollens will continue to ramp up a bit over the next several days.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden