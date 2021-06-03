Jones, Dillon believe they can give Packers potent RB tandem

Green Bay’s Aaron Jones has a new running mate in the backfield now that Jamaal Williams has left for the Detroit Lions. A.J. Dillon believes the Packers won’t miss a beat. The 2020 second-round pick from Boston College says he thinks that “we can be the best running back tandem in the NFL.” Both have plenty of motivation. Jones lost his father this year and plans to dedicate the rest of his career to him. Dillon is looking to make the most of an expanded role after a difficult rookie season that included a stint on the COVID-19 reserve list.