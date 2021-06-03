Minnesota Update: COVID death reported in Winona County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - One person from Winona County has died from COVID-19 according to new information from the Minnesota Department of Health and Winona County Health and Human Services.

The person is only identified as being between 75-79 years old.

It is the 51st death from COVID-19 in Winona County according to the health department.

They also reported two new cases on Thursday which raised their overall total number of positive cases to 4,601.

With the Winona County death, there were ten deaths from COVID-19 in the past day, the Minnesota Department of Health said on Thursday.

To date, a total of 7,437 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,438 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Minnesota Department of Health also updated its vaccination figures on Thursday. Overall, the MDH data states that 2,610,957 people or 46.9 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,934,955 persons, or 52.8 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH data from Tuesday, the most recently available, show that 56.7 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 52.6 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 99 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH. 96 percent have completed the vaccination process.

Winona County has had 49.5 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 45.2 percent have completed the vaccine series. 89 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 87 percent are done with getting vaccinated against the virus.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here

In the state, 238 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day.

State health officials said in their update that the new cases were determined through testing of a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 601,881 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 42,685 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 43,449 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 592,091 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,973,733. The Department reported that about 4,267,149 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 32,148 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,528 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.