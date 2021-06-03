Moon Tunes a homecoming for Bill Miller

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Nashville is about 750 miles from La Crosse.

But for more than 10 years, Bill Miller has driven from his home in Tennessee to perform at Moon Tunes.

One reason he makes the trip, is because his career began in La Crosse. In fact, he says the first time people gathered to hear him perform happened at the bandstand in Riverside Park, the site of Moon Tunes.

We recently spoke with Miller at Actual Sound Studios owned by his friend, Michael von Muchow.

Miller has recorded a number of albums at that studio, including his favorite called Spirit Rain.

He says he's proud to perform in La Crosse - a city he still considers home.