Moon Tunes kicks off summer music season in Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The nice weather brought out the crowds for the first Moon Tunes event of the season in Riverside Park.

Another "first" happened before the music got underway. A dedication ceremony for the new bandshell started Thursday night's festivities.

It was the culmination of several years of work by community volunteers. They were recognized during the ceremony.

Several thousand people were in attendance.

Moon Tunes featured traditional opening musician Bill Miller performing, followed by TUGG then the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.

Moon Tunes schedule