More clouds and low humidity before it’s all about the sweltering heat

As a low pressure system slides through the region it will bring more clouds than the last few days. Yet, sunshine will be around as temperatures continue to warm. Today will take another step up towards the 90s as humidity holds off for one more day.

By this afternoon winds will strengthen with an approaching low pressure system. Not only will you see wind gusts up to 20 mph but rain chances increase. Late this evening into the overnight a rumble of thunder and a quick shower will be possible.

Tomorrow is when the summer heat will be in full swing. Skies will clear to bring plenty of sunshine. As high temperatures reach 90 degrees, the humidity will start to be felt.

The entire weekend will have temperatures above 90 degrees paired with climbing humidity. Here is your reminder to drink plenty of water, take breaks out of the sun, wear sunscreen and listen to your body!

Next week the heat will continue but storm chances will return to the forecast. Stay tuned for more details on next week's storm chances.

