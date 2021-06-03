Nonprofit EmbraceRace helps parents explain race to children

EmbraceRace was founded in 2016 by a couple who believe it is never too early to start conversations with children of all races about racism. The nonprofit’s approach, co-founder Andrew Grant-Thomas says, can be summed up in a simple mantra: “Start young, and keep going.” That approach invited a gush of money from corporations and other funding groups that wanted to curb racism in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. With about $3 million in new grants last year, the nonprofit’s revenues grew nearly 10-fold.