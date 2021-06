ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska hosted Aquinas in a battle between the top teams of the MVC for girls' soccer.

Aquinas' Finley Harkness recorded two goals for the Blugolds.

Onalaska's Amaya Thesing and Kiya Bronston recorded two goals each.

The Hilltoppers held off the Blugold attack in the closing minutes to clinch the MVC Title.

Onalaska defeated Aquinas, 4-3.