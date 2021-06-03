Pakistan acquits Christian couple facing death for blasphemy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani defense lawyer says an appeals court has acquitted a Christian couple sentenced to death seven years ago after being found guilty of insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The lawyer says the couple’s appeal of their 2014 death penalty had not been heard until now for unexplained reasons. The Lahore High Court on Thursday overturned their death penalty and ordered the couple released. Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone accused of insulting Islam or other religious figures can be sentenced to death if found guilty. While Pakistan has yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, just the accusation of blasphemy can incite riots and lynching.