Registration underway for 35th Miracle Open Golf Classic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Children's Miracle Network Hospitals hope golfers of all skill levels are ready to tee-up some much needed support.

Anyone can now register for this year's 35th Miracle Open Golf Classic hosted by Credit Unions For Kids.

"They come together every year and raise money throughout the year for us, but this is definitely their largest event that they do that Miracle Open Golf Classic," said CMN Hospitals spokesperson Nicole Loeffelholz. "This is one of our first events coming out of a pandemic, so we are very very excited for it."

The golf outing takes place on August 3 at Fox Hollow Golf Course on County Rd. O in La Crosse. A shotgun start sends off teams of four at 11 a.m. with a banquet to follow.

Register as an individual, team or sponsor by clicking here.