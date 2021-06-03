Russian police release opposition figure held for 2 days

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police have released a well-known opposition politician from custody after holding him for two days. Dmitry Gudkov was detained at his country house on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into money allegedly owed to the city for rental of an office space. Gudkov’s attorney, Mikhail Biryukov, said it was not clear whether the release of Gudkov Thursday meant the investigation was still active. The detention came as authorities continue to crack down on dissent ahead of September’s parliamentary election, in which Gudkov has aspired to run; he was a parliament member in 2011-16. On Wednesday, a court sent prominent opposition figure Andrei Pivovarov to jail for two months pending a probe.