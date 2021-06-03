Ship hits crane in Taiwanese port, sending it crashing down

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A large cargo ship has hit a tall overhead crane in a Taiwanese port, sending it smashing into another crane and then into a pile of shipping containers. One worker at the port was sent to a hospital for a cut on his arm. The 86,000-ton vessel, which belongs to a Hong Kong shipping company, was preparing to dock at a port in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan when it hit the crane. The crane fell slowly at first, and then quickly, hitting a neighboring crane and then a stack of shipping containers which tumbled to the ground. Workers ran quickly from the area in videos widely circulated on social media.