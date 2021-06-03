Taiwan says China exploiting vaccines for political gain

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister says China is seeking political gains abroad in return for providing coronavirus vaccines, partly to increase pressure on Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. Joseph Wu says Beijing’s Communist Party leaders “exploited the pandemic to impose their political agenda on many others.” In particular, he says, China’s “vaccine diplomacy” is creating divisions among countries in Central and South America, giving Beijing an opportunity to exert its influence in the Western Hemisphere. He says Beijing is providing access to its domestically produced vaccines, other anti-coronavirus resources and development funding to “those who are willing to accept political partnership with Beijing.”